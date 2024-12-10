OHSU names new interim CEO

Ann Madden Rice has been appointed the new interim CEO of Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

The search for a permanent CEO is paused for now, interim President Steve Stadum said in a Dec. 9 letter to staff.

Joe Ness, who had been serving as interim CEO and COO since June, will return to his role as senior vice president and COO. He was appointed interim CEO after John Hunter, MD, stepped down from the position.

Ms. Rice retired in 2022 as senior vice president of Allina Health and president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital, both based in Minneapolis. Before that, she served as CEO of University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Mr. Stadum said in the letter.

Mr. Stadum was appointed interim president in November after Danny Jacobs, MD, stepped down from the role in October.

The leadership changes come as OHSU prepares to merge with Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health.