Banner names CEO of two Tucson hospitals

Alison Flynn Gaffney was appointed CEO of two Banner Health hospitals in Tucson, Ariz.: Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

Ms. Flynn Gaffney will assume her new role on Dec. 2, according to a news release.

She joins Phoenix-based Banner Health after serving as president of the healthcare division at JLL, a global real estate and investment management company headquartered in Chicago.

Prior to her role at JLL, Ms. Flynn Gaffney served as COO of hospitals and clinics at the University of Utah Health System in Salt Lake City, according to the release.

Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South are licensed to operate 649 beds and 245 beds, respectively.