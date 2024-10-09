ChristianaCare taps hospital executive

Arsalan Sheikh, DO, has been appointed campus executive director of ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton, Md.

With more than 15 years of leadership experience, Dr. Sheikh will oversee clinical and nonclinical campus operations, financial performance, growth and patient experience, according to an Oct. 8 news release.

Dr. Sheikh most recently served as the campus' chief medical officer, a role he took on in March. He succeeds Amy Marston, who was named executive director of the system's Newark campus in August.

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare includes three hospitals with 1,430 beds total.