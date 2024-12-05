North Carolina hospital names new president

Todd Hickey, chief strategy officer of Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health, will assume a new role Jan. 1.

Mr. Hickey will serve as president of ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., in addition to his systemwide role, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the health system.

He joined ECU Health in 2008 and stepped into his current role in 2022.

In 2016, Mr. Hickey was named the system's inaugural chief clinical network development officer, where he led service line expansions and joint ventures. He also oversaw the integration of ECU Health North Hospital, formerly Halifax Memorial, into the system in 2019, the release said.