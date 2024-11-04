Mon Health West Virginia hospital chief administrative officer to retire

Kevin Stalnaker, chief administrative officer of Weston, W.Va.-based Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital, will retire at the end of 2025.

Mr. Stalnaker will be succeeded by Lisa Songer, who will serve as the hospital's vice president and chief administrative officer, effective Jan. 10, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

Mon Health, which comprises four hospitals, is a member of Charleston, W.Va.-based Vandalia Health.

During his time as chief administrative officer, Mr. Stalnaker helped the hospital transition into both Mon Health in 2018 and Vandalia Health in 2022.

Mr. Stalnaker was with Mon Health for more than 12 years.










