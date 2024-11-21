Baptist Health South Florida hospital names chief medical officer

William Holubek, MD, has joined Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital as chief medical officer. The 400-bed facility is part of Baptist Health South Florida.

As CMO at Boca Raton Regional, Dr. Holubek will oversee clinical operations and work with system-level leaders at Baptist to inform policies and procedures, according to a Nov. 20 news release sent to local news publications.

He joins the health system from University Hospital in Newark, N.J., where he served as CMO for nearly four years. Prior to that, he was CMO at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, which closed in 2022.