UNC Health chief medical, quality officer to retire

Tony Lindsey, MD, plans to retire from his role as chief medical and quality officer of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health in October.

In 2015, UNC Health appointed Dr. Lindsey as its inaugural system-level CMO, according to a July 24 news release from the health system. He previously served as CMO for UNC Hospitals, the system's flagship campus. Dr. Lindsay is a psychiatrist and joined the UNC School of Medicine's psychiatry department in 1989, having taken on progressive leadership roles since.

He previously served as vice chair for clinical affairs and director of medical student education in the psychiatry department. As CMO, he collaborates with facility-level chief medical officers and oversees quality and safety improvement. During the pandemic, he sat on the system's COVID-19 leadership team and helped disseminate clinical guidance.

Peggy McNaull, MD, will succeed Dr. Lindsey as UNC Health's next chief medical and quality officer. She previously served as the system's division chief for pediatric anesthesiology. Dr. McNaull is currently a professor and chair of the anesthesiology department at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.