Novant Health expands 2 executive roles

Novant Health has expanded the roles of two executive team members, Dean Swindle and Sanjay Gupta, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based system.

Mr. Swindle, executive vice president of Novant Health and president of Novant Health Enterprises, is also now chief strategy officer.

In his expanded role, he leads strategic growth initiatives, including partnerships and investments, as well as the Novant Health South Carolina region and Novant Health Institutes, the release said.

Mr. Gupta is executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

Now, in his expanded role overseeing artificial intelligence and organizational innovation, he will lead the health system's adoption of new technologies, the release said. He will also retain a continued focus on marketing, communications, internal consulting and integration efforts for newly acquired entities.