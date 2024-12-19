Allegheny Health Network appoints chief medical officer

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has named Bethany Casagranda, DO, chief medical officer. Dr. Casagranda will also serve as president of Allegheny Clinic, the system's physician organization.

She will step into both roles Jan. 1, according to a Dec. 19 news release from Allegheny Health Network.

Dr. Casagranda joined Allegheny Health Network in 2013 and has been chair of its Imaging Institute since 2017. Within the health system, she has previously served as professor and chair of the department of radiology, radiology residency program director, musculoskeletal fellowship director and musculoskeletal division director, the release said.

Under her leadership, the Imaging Institute workforce grew from 28 to 124 physicians, and all AHN imaging facilities received Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence designations from the American College of Radiology.

Dr. Casagranda succeeds Donald Whiting, MD, who has served as Allegheny Health Network's CMO since 2019.