Washington hospital's chief clinical officer to retire after 34 years

Jeannie Eylar will retire later this month after a 34-year career at Pullman Regional Hospital in Washington.

Ms. Eylar first joined Pullman Regional in 1990 as a nurse when the facility was still known as Pullman Memorial Hospital and located on the Washington State University Campus. She was appointed chief clinical officer in 1994, after having served as interim director of nursing and interim CEO.

Ms. Eylar played a key role in planning and overseeing the now 24-bed hospital's transition in 2004, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

Pullman Regional said it has partnered with a recruiting firm to conduct a national search for Ms. Eylar's successor, with plans to fill the role by early next 2025.