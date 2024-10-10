Jefferson Health taps seasoned nurse executive

Claire Mooney, DNP, is joining Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health as chief nursing officer of its Central region in November. She has spent more than a decade in executive roles at health systems in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Mooney will step into her new role at Jefferson Health Nov. 11, overseeing nursing operations and practice across five hospitals within the system's Central region, which includes its flagship Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

She most recently served as senior vice president and chief operating officer at Penn State Health Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center. Prior to that, Dr. Mooney spent eight years at West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, most recently as president and CEO of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals, which have since closed.