Providence California hospital expands executive's role

Amy Herold, MD, has been named chief administrative officer of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.

Dr. Herold will continue serving as chief medical officer in addition to her new role, according to a Nov. 21 hospital news release shared with Becker's. She succeeds Scott Ciesielski, who was appointed chief administrative officer for Providence's Sonoma County service area.

After spending more than seven years at Queen of the Valley, Dr. Herold was named chief medical officer of South Bay Providence hospitals in Los Angeles in 2022. She returned to Queen of the Valley, which is part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, in March.