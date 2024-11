Prime Healthcare Texas hospital taps CEO

Josiah De La Garza has been named CEO of Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas.

He most recently served as CEO of Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-Las Colinas in Irving, Texas, according to a Nov. 1 LinkedIn post from Dallas Regional Medical Center.

In that role, Mr. De La Garza focused on service line growth, reducing employee turnover and increasing recruitment of surgical providers, the post said.

Mr. De La Garza also previously held roles at hospitals within Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Dallas Regional Medical Center, a 202-bed hospital, is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.