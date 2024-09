Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Medical Center has named Marko Serrano Jr. CFO.

Mr. Serrano joins the medical center from its sister facility, Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., where he served as assistant CFO and group assistant CFO for the Palm Beach Health Network, according to a Sept. 18 LinkedIn post from the medical center.

He previously served as assistant CFO of West Palm Beach-based HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.