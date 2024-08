LaDonna Johnston, MSN, RN, has been named president and CEO of Unity Health after serving on an interim basis since January.

Ms. Johnston has more than 30 years of experience with the Searcy, Ark.-based system, according to an Aug. 1 LinkedIn post.

Her previous leadership roles with the system include administrator and vice president of patient services of Unity Health-Newport (Ark.).

Unity Health is a 502-bed system and includes three hospitals and 13 family practice clinics.