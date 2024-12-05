Virginia health system names new CIO

Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health has appointed David B. Peterson as its new senior vice president and chief information and digital officer, effective Jan. 6.

In this role, Mr. Peterson will lead the implementation of IT strategies, oversee the deployment and optimization of clinical and financial systems, enhance IT governance, and strengthen cybersecurity efforts, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

For the past six months, Matt Junk of Impact Advisors has served as interim CIO of the health system. Mr. Junk will assist with Mr. Peterson's transition into the role.