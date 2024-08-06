WVU Medicine taps 2-hospital CEO

Mark O'Hern has been named CEO of WVU Medicine East, which includes two hospitals and their affiliated clinics.

Mr. O'Hern will step into the role Nov. 4, according to an Aug. 6 news release from the system. WVU Medicine East includes 195-bed Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va. and 25-bed critical access hospital Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, W.Va.

As a market president for UPMC, Mr. O'Hern currently leads UPMC East and UPMC McKeesport community hospitals.

WVU Medicine East is part of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine, the largest system in the state with 25 hospitals total.