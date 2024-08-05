Dignity Health taps 2 hospital presidents, searches for market president

San Francisco-based Dignity Health has appointed two hospital presidents in its Central Coast market.

Sue Andersen will lead Dignity Health - French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Patrick Caster will oversee Dignity Health - St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., and Dignity Health - St. John's Hospital Camarillo (Calif.), according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Andersen has served as French Hospital's interim president since June 1. Mr. Caster, who also previously served as president of French Hospital, has been serving as interim president of St. John’s Hospitals since June 1. Additionally, Ms. Andersen has continued in her role as president for Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, Calif., and Arroyo Grande (Calif.) Community Hospital.

While Ms. Andersen and Mr. Caster are stepping into their expanded leadership roles, Dignity Health is also seeking a president for the Central Coast market.

The market covers seven hospitals, including Dominican Hospital Santa Cruz (Calif.), French Hospital, Marian Regional, Santa Maria-based Pacific Central Coast Health Centers, Redwood City, Calif.-based Sequoia Hospital, St. John's Hospital Camarillo, and St. John's Regional Medical Center. Dignity Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.