SUNY Downstate CEO resigns

David Berger, MD, has resigned as CEO of the University Hospital at Downstate in New York City.

Following Dr. Berger's resignation on Dec. 11, Patricia Winston, DNP, RN, was appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's on Dec. 13.

Prior to her new appointment, Dr. Winston served as senior vice president of hospital operations at Downstate, according to the statement.

Dr. Berger became CEO of the hospital in September 2020. Previously, he served as senior vice president and COO of Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida.

University Hospital at Downstate is a 342-bed hospital and is part of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.