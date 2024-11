John Tucker was named president of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, Colo., effective Jan. 2.

Mr. Tucker will join the hospital from Paris, Tenn.-based Henry County Medical Center, where he is CEO.

Before his current role, he served as CEO of Mount San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colo., according to his LinkedIn profile.

A news release from Heart of the Rockies said CEO Bob Morasko will remain at the helm on a part-time basis once Mr. Tucker begins his new position.