Dignity taps CEO of 2 California hospitals

Simon Ratliff has been appointed president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals in Bakersfield, Calif.

Mr. Ratliff succeeds BJ Predrum, who was named president of Dignity Health's Central Valley market, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the San Francisco-based health system.

As CEO of Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest, Mr. Ratliff will focus on a purpose-driven strategy emphasizing equitable care, the release said.

He previously served as president and CEO of Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital.