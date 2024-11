HCA Florida hospital taps COO

Michael Peet has been named COO of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

Mr. Peet was the hospital's assistant administrator from 2019 to 2021, according to a Nov. 15 LinkedIn post from the hospital. He most recently worked as vice president of strategic operations at Dallas-based Integrative Emergency Services.

He has also held roles as vice president of operations at HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital is a 253-bed facility and part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.