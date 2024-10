Sutter Health has hired Kiran Gupta, MD, to serve as its inaugural associate chief quality officer.

As vice president and associate CQO, Dr. Gupta will lead systemwide clinical quality and safety initiatives, the Sacramento, Calif.- based health system said in an Oct. 7 LinkedIn post announcing her appointment.

Dr. Gupta previously spent nine years as medical director for quality and safety at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco.