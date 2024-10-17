Mississippi system taps VP as interim CEO

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest Health has named an interim president and CEO following the resignation of its leader of the past five years.

Jeff Cook, vice president and general counsel, has taken on the positions, according to an Oct. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Cook will oversee health system operations while a search for its permanent leader is conducted. He joined Forrest Health in 2014 as director of contracts and legal services, the release said.

Andy Woodard, who had been president and CEO since 2019, resigned and will stay with the system for 30 days during the transition, according to an Oct. 9 news release from the system.

Forrest Health is a seven-hospital system, including its flagship facility, Hattiesburg-based Forrest General Hospital.