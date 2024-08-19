Emory Healthcare appoints new physician division CFO

Ernest Ngirimana has been appointed vice president and CFO of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's physician division.

In his new role, Mr. Ngirimana will oversee the financial operations for Emory Clinic and Emory Specialty Associates, a spokesperson for the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"I am truly thrilled to be at Emory Healthcare and to be part of the next chapter of this storied organization," Mr. Ngirimana said in an Aug. 17 LinkedIn post. "I am looking forward to all we are going to do together in the coming years and to building on the incredible momentum we already have going."