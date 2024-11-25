HCA Virginia hospital taps CEO from Las Vegas

Collin McLaughlin has been named CEO of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Va., effective Nov. 1.

As leader of the 506-bed acute care hospital, Mr. McLaughlin is responsible for management, operations, service growth and recruitment and retention, according to a Nov. 19 news release from Richmond-based HCA Virginia Health System.

Mr. McLaughlin previously served as CEO of Las Vegas-based Valley Hospital Medical Center. In that role, he oversaw a graduate medical education program and managed three emergency departments, including two that opened under his leadership, the release said.

Lewis Gale Medical Center is part of HCA Virginia Health System, which includes 14 hospitals.