Covenant Health exec to lead an additional hospital

Gordon Lintz, RN, current president and chief administrative officer at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, will now lead two Covenant Health hospitals, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based system said Aug. 5.

Mr. Lintz was named president and chief administrative officer at Claiborne Medical Center, an 85-bed facility in Tazewell, Tenn. He will also maintain the same title at Morristown-Hamblen , a position he has held since 2012. He succeeds Patti Ketterman, who retired after nearly a decade as CAO of Claiborne.

Mr. Lintz joined Covenant Health in 2008 as president and CAO of Thompson Cancer Survival Center, the health system’s oncology service provider. Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. in nursing and leadership roles.