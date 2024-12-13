Cook Children's executive to retire

After 17 years in the role, James Cunningham, MD, is retiring as executive vice president and chief medical officer at Cook Children's in Fort Worth, Texas.

Dr. Cunningham joined the pediatric health system in 1987. Before becoming CMO, he was the medical director of pulmonology. Dr. Cunningham earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galvestion and specialized in caring for patients with chronic respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis.

In a Dec. 13 news release, leaders recognized Dr. Cunningham's efforts in contributing to the health system's growth over the years. Jonathan Nedrelow, MD, will succeed Dr. Cunningham as CMO.

Cook Children's is anchored by the 443-bed Cook Children's Medical Center. The system also includes a network of surgery centers, a health plan, physician network and more than 60 primary, specialty and urgent care locations.