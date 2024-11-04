NC system appoints chief culture, equity, and belonging officer

Joseph Hill was named chief culture, equity, and belonging officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

Mr. Hill brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in diversity, equity, and inclusion to the role, according to a Nov. 4 news release.

Most recently, he served as a managing partner at a consultancy that provided leadership counsel and oversaw DEI, environmental, social, and governance, as well as community engagement projects for organizations in the U.S. and South Africa.

Previously, he held the position of senior vice president and chief diversity officer at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health in Philadelphia.

Cone Health operates more than 150 locations, including five hospitals, ambulatory care centers, outpatient surgery centers, urgent care centers, a retirement community, and physician practices.