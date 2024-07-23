Adventist HealthCare names new CEO

John Sackett has been named Adventist HealthCare's next CEO and president, bringing 40 years of industry experience to the role.

Mr. Sackett has served as the Gaithersburg, Md.-based system's COO since 2014 and will step into the new role Aug. 4, according to a July 23 news release from Adventist.

Mr. Sackett was also president of Rockville, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center from 2013 to 2019. Throughout his time with the system, he helped launch its leadership system and its standard management approach, which earned a Malcolm Baldrige Category Best Practice Recognition, the release said.

Before joining Adventist HealthCare, Mr. Sackett was president and CEO of Louisville, Colo.-based Avista Adventist Hospital for 24 years.

Mr. Sackett will succeed current Adventist CEO Terry Forde.