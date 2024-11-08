Texas hospital taps exec from HCA Colorado

Brandon Cohen has been named COO of Methodist Hospital-Stone Oak in San Antonio, effective Nov. 11.

Mr. Cohen most recently served as associate COO at HCA HealthONE Swedish in Denver, according to a Nov. 8 news release from Methodist Hospital shared with Becker's.

He joined HCA HealthONE Swedish, a 504-bed hospital, in February 2023. In that role, Mr. Cohen was instrumental in several projects, including a $76 million tower addition and a $22 million operating room expansion, the release said.

Methodist Hospital-Stone Oak is a 287-bed facility.