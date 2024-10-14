New York system names SVP of finance

Albany (N.Y.) Med has named Michele Kakely Skumurski senior vice president of finance.

Ms. Kakely Skumurski has been with the system for nearly 25 years, according to a Sept. 19 Albany Med news release. In her new role, she will oversee reporting, financial planning and budget, payroll, system analytics, practice finance and taxes.

She joined the health system in 2000 as an assistant controller, according to the release. She was promoted to controller in 2016 and vice president in 2020.

Ms. Kakely Skumurski helped to implement an enterprise resource planning platform and human capital management and payroll systems, according to the release. Both initiatives led to increased operational efficiencies and access to multiple medical and surgical specialty patient care services across the region.