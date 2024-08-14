President of 2 UMass Memorial hospitals resigns

Steve Roach, president of Marlborough (Mass.) Hospital and Leominster, Mass.-based HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, has stepped down from his role.

Mr. Roach left the hospitals' parent organization, UMass Memorial Health, on June 14, according to an internal memo that was shared with Becker's.

Employees were notified of the departure in May. Charles Cavagnaro, MD, chief medical officer at Marlborough and HA-C hospitals, was selected as interim president for both organizations upon Mr. Roach's departure.

Mr. Roach was president of Marlborough Hospital since 2013 and of HA-C since 2019.

"Under his leadership, both organizations have maintained strong financial and quality performance and experienced continued growth as critical members of the UMass Memorial Health system," Eric Dickson, MD, president and CEO of UMass Memorial Health, wrote in the internal memo.

Dr. Dickson's memo did not give a reason for Mr. Roach's departure. Dr. Dickson told the Worcester Business Journal, "It was a very amicable separation, and Steve remains a friend of the organization."

Dr. Cavagnaro, in addition to his chief medical officer role, served as president of Palmer, Mass.-based Wing Memorial Hospital (now part of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health) and in other executive leadership roles at UMass Memorial Medical Center and Baystate Health, according to the memo.

UMass Memorial Health is a four-hospital health system based in Worcester, Mass.