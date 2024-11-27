Emory Healthcare's chief AI officer exits

Joe Depa has left his post as chief data and AI officer of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare.

Mr. Depa was named global chief innovation officer of accounting giant EY on Nov. 23, according to a LinkedIn post.

"A heartfelt thanks to the teams at Emory University," he wrote in the post. "Your dedication to using data and AI to improve lives and provide hope inspires me every day and I will be rooting you on."

Mr. Depa was appointed Emory Healthcare's inaugural chief and data analytics officer in September 2023. His role later transitioned to include AI amid a string of health systems creating C-level roles to oversee the technology. He departed the health system in September 2024.