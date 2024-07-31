Vanderbilt names VP of managed care

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., has named Jessica Singh Delwadia vice president of managed care, effective Aug. 1.

She has been in the role on an interim basis since April, the hospital said in a July 31 news release. In her new position, Ms. Delwadia will oversee managed care contracting for the VUMC enterprise, including the medical center's clinical affiliates, medical group and joint ventures. Additionally, she will be responsible for fostering strategic relationships with VUMC's largest payers.

She will report to Cecelia Moore, Vanderbilt's chief financial officer and treasurer.