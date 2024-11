Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health has named Brandon Cosby CFO of Northwest Health – La Porte (Ind.) and Knox, Ind.-based Northwest Health – Starke.

Mr. Cosby has been with Northwest Health for eight years and served as interim CFO for the last four months, according to a Northwest Health LinkedIn post.

Prior to working at Northwest Health, Mr. Cosby served as a senior accountant at La Porte (Ind.) Hospital, according to his LinkedIn page.