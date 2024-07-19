Illinois system's future president steps down over health concerns

Kevin England will not assume the president role at Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health due to an unexpected health issue, The State Journal-Register reported July 18.

Mr. England was poised to become president of the system this month. Ed Curtis, the system's current president and CEO, was slated to hold the CEO title until his retirement in 2025, during which time Mr. England would also assume that role.

Instead, Mr. England will remain in his current role as senior vice president and chief administrative officer of Memorial Health, according to an internal staff memo obtained by The State Journal-Register.

"While I was sorry to hear this news, it isn't surprising that Kevin, who has always led selflessly, is putting the needs of the organization first," Mr. Curtis said in the memo.

The system's board of directors has launched an external search for its next president. Mr. Curtis will continue serving as president and CEO until a successor is named.