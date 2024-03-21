Illinois system splits president, CEO roles in succession plan

Memorial Health, a five-hospital health system in Central Illinois, announced a new leadership succession plan March 21.

Ed Curtis, the organization's president and CEO, will assume the title of Memorial Health CEO, and Kevin England, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, will become president of Memorial Health, according to a news release. The changes are effective July 1.

Mr. England, who will report to Mr. Curtis, is expected to be named president and CEO within a year, when Mr. Curtis retires, the health system said.

"One of Memorial Health's greatest strengths is the stability and the continuity of our leadership," Mr. Curtis said in the release. "Throughout our history, we have created succession plans to ensure that leadership transitions are as seamless as possible. This succession plan marks the beginning of a new chapter for Memorial, and I look forward to working with Kevin to ensure we continue to fulfill our mission for many years to come."

Before stepping into his current role, Mr. England worked in other roles at Memorial Health. He previously served as director of clinical resource management at Springfield (Ill.) Memorial Hospital and later oversaw various clinical areas as well as business development functions, according to the release.











