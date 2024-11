Bryan Stiltz has been appointed CEO of AdventHealth Medical Group in the health system's Rocky Mountain region.

Mr. Stiltz will continue in his role as executive vice president of physician enterprise for the next year, in addition to his new role, according to a Nov. 13 LinkedIn post from AdventHealth Colorado.

With 30 years at Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, Mr. Stiltz has experience in medical group management and supporting ambulatory business operations, according to the post.