Tenet Florida hospital taps CEO

Tyler Sherrill has been named CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Florida Coast Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, which is set to open in September 2025.

In his new role, Mr. Sherrill will oversee the hospital's opening, operations and strategic growth, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare shared with Becker's.

Florida Coast Medical Center will be a 54-bed facility offering emergency care, neurosciences, general surgery, orthopedics and advanced cardiac care, the release said.

Mr. Sherrill most recently served as CEO of East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Prior to joining Tenet, he spent a decade with Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, where he served as vice president of physician practice operations, according to the release.

Florida Coast Medical Center is part of the Palm Beach Health Network.