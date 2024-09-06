Texas hospital taps CFO

UT Health Athens (Texas) has named Teresa Batchelor CFO, according to a Sept. 5 post on her LinkedIn page.

She joins the hospital from the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka, according to her LinkedIn page. She had served in that role since July 2021.

Her previous experience also includes serving as CFO of Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta (Okla.) and Hillcrest Hospital Cushing (Okla.), according to the release. She also previously served as senior director of operations performance at Conifer Health Solutions and senior director of finance for Dallas-based Tenet's Texas region.





