Duke LifePoint hospital appoints permanent CEO

Sue Shugart was named CEO of Rutherfordton, N.C.-based Rutherford Regional Health System, effective Aug. 19, after serving in the role on an interim basis since June.

Ms. Shugart has more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 19 news release from the system.

She was CEO of MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, S.C., prior to joining the 143-bed facility in Rutherfordton. In her previous role, Ms. Shugart led initiatives such as improving workplace culture and patient care and transitioning its health record system to an EHR, the release said.

Rutherford Regional is a part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare.