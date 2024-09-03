California system taps new hospital CEO

Hong Min has been appointed CEO of Southwest Healthcare Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital, effective Sept. 3.

He succeeds Darlene Wetton, who was promoted to group vice president of Southwest Healthcare, California, according to a Sept. 3 news release from the Temecula, Calif.-based health system.

Mr. Min has over two decades of healthcare experience, most recently as COO of UCI Health - Los Alamitos (Calif.). Prior to that role, Mr. Min was assistant medical center administrator at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City, Calif., according to the release.

Southwest Healthcare includes five acute care hospitals.