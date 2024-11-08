Arkansas hospital dismisses CEO, nursing director

Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital CEO Angie Shaw was terminated following a unanimous vote by the hospital commission on Nov. 1, the Eureka Springs Times-Echo reported Nov. 7.

The commission also voted unanimously to terminate Director of Nursing Jessica Petrino at a Nov. 4 meeting.

Jodi Edmondson, the hospital's human resources director, was appointed acting CEO at the Nov. 4 meeting. The commission is searching for a permanent CEO, the Times-Echo reported.

At the same meeting, the commission placed Cynthia Asbury, the hospital's CFO, on a performance improvement plan.

Ms. Shaw had worked at the hospital for 17 years beginning as a certified nursing assistant and serving in various roles before being named CEO in 2021, according to the Times-Echo.

Eureka Springs Hospital was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.