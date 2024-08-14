Penn Medicine hospital CEO steps down after 13 years

Michael Duncan has stepped down from his role as CEO of Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital.

Mr. Duncan, who has led the hospital since 2011, will now serve as CEO of the Chester County Hospital Foundation, according to an Aug. 14 LinkedIn post from the hospital.

As foundation CEO, he will focus on completing a fundraising campaign for the Abramson Cancer Center, the post said.

Chief Medical Officer Karen Pinsky, MD, has been named interim CEO and president. Dr. Pinsky has worked at the hospital for 28 years, according to the post.