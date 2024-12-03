OSHU cancer institute CEO resigns

Brian Druker, MD, has resigned as CEO of OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

Dr. Druker announced his departure Dec. 3 after leading the institute since 2007, according to a statement from Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University.

"OHSU is grateful for his many years of leadership and looks forward to continued collaboration with him at OHSU through his research and patient care endeavors," the statement said.

He served as director of the cancer institute for 17 years and was named CEO in March, focusing on the institute's long-term vision, strategic planning and clinical growth, according to a news release from the system.

Dr. Druker's resignation follows that of OHSU President Danny Jacobs, MD, who announced in October he would step down for personal reasons. Steve Stadum was appointed interim president, effective Nov. 5.

OHSU CEO John Hunter, MD, shared plans in January to step down amid the anticipated merger of OHSU and Portland-based Legacy Health to form a 12-hospital system.

In his resignation letter to employees and leadership, Dr. Druker wrote, "I will be returning to where I started, running my lab and seeing patients, while exploring options for where I can continue to make an impact," Willamette Weekly reported Dec. 3.

"I still have more I want to do to advance cancer research and improve patient care. With much reflection, I have concluded that at this time those goals are no longer achievable at OHSU," Dr. Druker wrote in the email, according to Willamette Weekly. "We have lost sight of what is crucial and forgotten our mission. I will continue to see patients every week who always remind me why the work we do is so important."