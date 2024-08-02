Former Jefferson CMIO joins SUNY Upstate

Syracuse, N.Y.-based SUNY Upstate Medical University has appointed John Kairys, MD, as its new chief medical information officer.

In his role, Dr. Kairys will oversee technology initiatives to streamline clinical operations and improve care quality across the academic medical center. He will also support strategic planning and the implementation of new IT systems, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

Dr. Kairys joins SUNY Upstate after a long career at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, where he most recently served as medical director of remote patient monitoring. Previously, he spent a decade as CMIO of Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Physicians. He left the system in July 2023.