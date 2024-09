Sierra Vista, Ariz.-based Canyon Vista Medical Center has tapped Erika Wier as CFO, effective immediately.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Wier served as CFO at Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health, part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Canyon Vista Medical Center is a 100-bed acute care hospital that comprises outpatient surgery, imaging centers and an inpatient rehabilitation unit.