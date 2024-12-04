Ohio system taps UCF Health leader for inaugural dual role

Raj Mitra, MD, was named to an inaugural dual role —- chief academic officer of Premier Health and dean of the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, both based in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Mitra will step into his new role March 10 and he will oversee the integration of delivery of academic and clinical services at both institutions, according to a Dec. 3 system news release.

Most recently, he served as chief medical officer at UCF Health and professor of medicine and associate dean of clinical affairs at University of Central Florida College of Medicine.