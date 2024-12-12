CEO swaps HCA hospitals

Sean Kamber was named CEO of HCA Healthcare's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., according to a Dec. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Kamber brings nearly 15 years of executive healthcare leadership experience to the role, the release said.

Most recently, he served for six years as CEO of HCA's Medical City Weatherford (Texas).

Mr. Kamber has held various other roles within HCA, including vice president of rural and community outreach within HCA's Gulf Coast Division and COO of Medical City Weatherford.

Menorah Medical Center is part of HCA Midwest Health. HCA is based in Nashville, Tenn.